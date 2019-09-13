Olivia and Bella’s Future

USC Media Relations told Us Weekly in a statement on March 13 that the students whose parents were allegedly involved in the scam, including Bella and Olivia, will be reviewed: “We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government. We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

Current prospective students “who are connected to the scheme,” meanwhile, “will be denied admission to USC,” per the statement.

In the days following the news, multiple reports surfaced that Bella and Olivia have opted not to return to USC over fears of being bullied. Additional details about Loughlin’s daughters’ alleged application process have also emerged, including court docs which claim Olivia did not even fill out her own application.

“[Our younger daughter] has not submitted all her colleges [sic] apps and is confused on how to do so,” Loughlin allegedly emailed William “Rick” Singer, according to an affidavit. “I want to make sure she gets those in as I don’t want to call any attention to [her] with her little friend at [her high school]. Can you tell us how to proceed?”

Singer “responded by directing an employee to submit the applications” on Olivia’s behalf, the affidavit claims.