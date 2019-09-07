William H. Macy

In his letter, Macy explained that he and his wife didn’t raise their daughters with a Hollywood lifestyle.

“Felicity worried about raising our girls in Hollywood with working actors for parents, so we decided to keep them as far away from our business as possible,” he wrote. “We rarely took them to any sort of Hollywood event and tried to avoid them being photographed by the press.”

The Shameless star also opened up about how the ordeal has affected his family, specifically his daughters. He revealed that Sophia’s admission to her dream college, which didn’t require SAT scores, was rescinded after her mother’s arrest made the news.

“[Sophia] still doesn’t like to sleep alone and has nightmares from FBI agents waking her that morning with guns drawn,” he wrote.

He said that Georgia, the couple’s younger daughter, has also been emotionally affected by the case.

“After watching the six FBI agents put her handcuffed Mom into a car and drive her away, she cried,” Macy said of Georgia. “The next day she said she wanted to go to school, but as the news of the case became a firestorm she had to come home.”

Macy ended his letter by explaining to the judge how much his wife means to him.

“If I may I’d like to tell you one more thing: every good thing in my life is because of Felicity Huffman,” he wrote.