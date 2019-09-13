April 2019

Huffman announced that she planned to plead guilty for her part in the college admissions scandal on April 8. The When They See Us actress was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud after she paid $15,000 to consultant William Singer to boost her 18-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT score, according to the complaint. Macy was not charged in the case, though the documents claim he “agreed to the plan.”

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” Huffman said in a statement. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”