September 2017

Huffman and Macy celebrated their milestone 20th wedding anniversary in 2017. “You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door,” the Transamerica star wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today.” In a Twitter post, the Cake actor added: “Twenty years ago today I did the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. I married Felicity Huffman.”