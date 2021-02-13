Female Stars Who Proposed to Their Significant Others

Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier

The Edge of Seventeen star asked the Jane the Virgin actor to marry her while they were eating pizza at the mall. They marked the sweet moment by giving each other rings they made out of twigs from a nearby bush. “We were like, ‘We’re gonna have to do something about it,’ because we didn’t have any rings,” the Five Feet Apart actress recalled to Cosmopolitan in 2019. “So, we went over to this bush and got these twigs and each knelt down one at a time and tied these twigs around our ring fingers. We have them saved in a little baggie.”