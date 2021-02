Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager

The former first daughter proposed to the businessman five years before he went on to pop the question in 2007. “He said no,” she said on Today with Hoda & Jenna in February 2020. “After three months of dating — I might’ve had a Christmas cocktail — and we were dancing, and I said, ‘This is it, I know it, let’s just get married, what are we waiting for?’ He smiled and was like, ‘I’m crazy about you, but you’re young.’”