Judy Sheindlin and Jerry Sheindlin

The Judge Judy star opened up about her proposal to her husband Jerry, who she wed in 1991 for the second time after they were married from 1977 to 1990. “I did propose to him. I said to him, ‘Where is this relationship going?’ And he tried to weasel out of it, with his, ‘Well, you know, why do we have to get married?’ Whatever,” she told DuJour in 2013. “He finally capitulated. I told him to pick a date. He picked Flag Day.”