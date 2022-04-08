April 2022

Camila addressed her departure from the group in the song “Psychofreak” from her third album Familia. While opening up about her anxiety and mental health struggles over the course of her life and career, she sings, “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down.” In an interview with Reuters ahead of the album’s release, Camila revealed that while she still isn’t close with her former bandmates, they’re all supportive of one another. “We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” she said, “I’m like in a in a really good place with them.”