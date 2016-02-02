Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello’s Drama Through the Years

December 2016

Fifth Harmony announced Camila’s exit via Twitter in December 2016, writing, “After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well. … That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us – Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui for our fans. We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors.”