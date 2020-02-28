Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello’s Drama Through the Years

February 2020

Two months after Camila apologized for her past racist tweets and Tumblr posts that resurfaced, Normani broke her silence in a lengthy statement to Rolling Stone in February 2020. The “Motivation” singer called the matter “uncomfortable,” explaining, “It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn’t hurt me. … It took days for her to acknowledge [the bullying] I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans.”