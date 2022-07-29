Camila Cabello

Since leaving Fifth Harmony in 2016, Cabello has released three solo albums: 2018’s Camila, 2019’s Romance and 2022’s Familia. After opening for Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour in 2018, the “Havana” songtress embarked on her first solo headlining tour later that year. She’s also racked up three Grammy nominations and won four VMAs, including for her “Señorita” collaboration with Shawn Mendes. In 2021, she played the titular character in Amazon’s adaptation of Cinderella, which also starred Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan.

Cabello began dating Mendes in 2019 after years of friendship. The duo confirmed their split in November 2021.