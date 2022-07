Dinah Jane

After dropping the singles “Boom Boom” and “Bottled Up” in 2017 and 2018, respectively, the California native released her debut EP, Dinah Jane 1, in April 2019. She was scheduled to embark on her first solo headlining tour in 2020, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The “Missed a Spot” songstress has appeared on Wild ‘n Out and in the Netflix film The After Party.