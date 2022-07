Lauren Jauregui

Before Fifth Harmony went on hiatus, Jauregui collaborated with Halsey on “Strangers.” The Miami-born singer later released the solo singles “Expectations” and “More Than That.” Like Normani, she contributed to the Birds of Prey soundtrack with the track “Invisible Chains.” Jauregui’s debut EP, Prelude, hit stores in November 2021. That same year, she appeared in the HBO series A Tiny Audience.