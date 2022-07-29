Normani

The Georgia native released her first solo single, “Love Lies” with Khalid, in 2018. The following year, she debuted “Motivation,” and in 2020, she collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for the Birds of Prey soundtrack. In 2021, she teamed up with Cardi B for “Wild Side,” which the duo performed at the MTV VMAs that year. A release date for her debut solo album has not yet been announced.

Normani competed on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017, finishing in third place. She has also appeared as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Legendary and That’s My Jam, and has modeled in several of Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty fashion shows.