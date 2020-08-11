Harry and Meghan’s Exes

According to Finding Freedom, Meghan told friends she wasn’t confident that her first husband, Trevor Engelson, fully supported her acting dreams, noting he liked having Meghan be “dependent” on him. The twosome split in 2013 after two years of marriage.

“’He was used to being the breadwinner, the one Meghan needed for introductions in the industry,’ said a friend of their early courtship,” the book claims.

Meghan dated subsequently Cory Vitiello for two years. While she fell hard fast, per the book, they called it quits shortly before she met Harry.

The prince’s most notable relationships pre-Meghan, meanwhile, were with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. “Part of the reason he fell hard for his first serious girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, was that she loved adventure as much as he did, and she was not overly impressed with his royal pedigree … For seven years she and Harry shared a complicated but undoubtedly passionate history,” the book states.

After his split from Davy, Harry dated Bonas from 2012 to 2014. His cousin Princess Eugenie introduced them.