Harry’s Secret World

According to the authors, Harry had a secret Instagram account, @SpikeyMau5, inspired by one of his favorite DJs Deadmau5 while he was dating Meghan. He reportedly used a mouse-shaped helmet as his profile picture.

It turns out the prince is also a fan of emojis.

“His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face,” the book reads. “For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince.”