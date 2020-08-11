Pippa’s Wedding

“Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress’s presence alongside Harry might overshadow the main event,” the book claims about Pippa Middleton’s “reluctant” invitation to Meghan to attend her May 2017 nuptials to James Matthews.

After news broke that she was set to attend, Harry and Meghan decided she shouldn’t go to the church. She did, however, attend the reception. Two years later, according to the book, both Pippa and Kate had a “wonderful” time with Meghan at the Wimbledon women’s tennis final in July 2019.