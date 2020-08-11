That Awkward Last Engagement

It was hard to ignore William and Kate’s less than warm welcome to Harry and Meghan at the Commonwealth Service in March.

“While Harry and Meghan both greeted William and Kate with smiles, the Cambridges showed little response. It was the first time the two couples had seen each other since January. ‘Harry,’ William nodded, ignoring Meghan,” the book claims. “For the minutes before the Queen’s arrival, William and Kate sat with their backs to the couple, only turning around to chat with Prince Edward and [his wife] Sophie, next to the Sussexes. Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely acknowledged her.”

According to Scobie and Durand, the decision for the two couples not to enter with Queen Elizabeth at the event was made “without their consultation.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly felt it was “intentional” that their names were missing from the program.