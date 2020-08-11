The Great Divide

Harry and William’s rift prompted concern for the future of the monarch, according to Finding Freedom. While the palace worried about the popularity with the public, which was at risk if the brothers were at odds, Harry didn’t feel like he was being treated the same as William.

“There had been moments where he felt people working with his brother had put things out there to make William look good, even if it meant throwing Harry under the bus,” the authors claim. “It was a confusing time, and his head was all over the place — he didn’t know who or what to believe, and he and William weren’t talking enough either, which made everything a lot worse.”

The brothers officially split their offices in March 2019. Per Finding Freedom, there was debate over how Prince Charles would split money for their respective projects.