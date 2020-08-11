Why Meghan and Kate Didn’t See Eye to Eye

Meghan’s relationship with Kate got off to a rocky start as they “struggled to move past the distant politeness of when they first met,” the book claims. While the sisters-in-law were “not at war with each other,” per Finding Freedom, there was awkwardness between the women.

“The truth was Meghan and Kate just didn’t know each other that well … Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,” the book reads, noting the duchess had little in common “other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.” The book also claims Kate once left Meghan to shop alone during an outing to the same street in London.