4. What Do They Have in Common?

After collaborating with Billy, Firerose has discussed her love for country music. “It comes from the deepest and truest place in me. I’ve learned from country music that it’s all about authenticity and truth,” she said during an interview with Main Street Nashville in August 2021.

The Kentucky native, for his part, rose to fame with hit country songs including “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Old Town Road.”