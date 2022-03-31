Machine Gun Kelly

The “Bloody Valentine” singer called the late drummer an “amazing musician” with a “great voice,” during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, March 30. Kelly went on to describe one of his most memorable days with Hawkins, which took place in Paraguay just two days before his death.

After the festival they were both supposed to perform at was canceled, the Foo Fighters invited him and his entourage to come back to their hotel’s rooftop and hangout. “[Taylor] went up to every single one of us and gave us each our moment,” the Dirt actor recalled. “Like every single one of us, man, like down to my assistant. He’s such a beautiful soul. He gave his heart.”

The musician continued: “The last thing that he had said to [my drummer was], ‘I’m just so bummed I didn’t get to see you guys play.’ I really want to thank him and let his kids know that he made us feel … so confident in ourselves and loved, and your father [was] a great, great man and we were all lucky to know him.”