Marcus Mumford

The Mumford & Sons member wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, “Taylor Hawkins was one of the kindest people I ever met in music. Growing up as a drummer and a Foos fan, he was an idol to me. Never meet your idols wasn’t true for this titan. When they played with us at our stopover, he set up his drums backstage and played for 8 hours before stage time — just for fun. No one does that.”

Mumford continued: “A proper musician. His heart was even bigger than his backbeat, which is among the greatest ever. I’m absolutely gutted for his family and the @foofighters family, and will be praying for them all today.”