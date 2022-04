Red Hot Chili Peppers

The “Dani California” performers played both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live when the shows switched hosts on April 1, and the band paid tribute to Hawkins in both performances. Rather than have the band name on the bass drum, the name “Taylor” appeared over the RHCP logo on Fallon while the late drummer’s name appeared in the outline of a bird on Kimmel.