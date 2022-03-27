Stevie Nicks

“Thank goodness for the photo booth in the Foo Fighters studio. Because of these pictures my friendship with Taylor will always be at my fingertips,” the “Landslide” songstress wrote via Instagram on Saturday, sharing a throwback photo with Hawkins. “He always came to my shows. He and his best friend Dave even let me be a Foo Fighter for a little while. We recorded a kick ass version of Gold Dust Woman (live) and at the end of the song I yelled out ‘Best Gold Dust Woman ever~’ And I meant it. … He had a huge heart and a glorious smile. When he walked into the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad.”