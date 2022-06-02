1. He Comes From a Family of Football Stars

Before Barber entered the NFL, his father, Marion Barber Jr., made a name for himself as a running back for the New York Jets, where he played from 1982 until 1988. His three sons followed in his footsteps: in addition to Marion, Dominique Barber played college ball at the University of Minnesota before being drafted by the Houston Texans in 2008 and Thomas Barber is currently a linebacker for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Marion’s cousin Peyton Barber also plays for the NFL, having signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in May 2016. He currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.