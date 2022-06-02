4. He Co-Founded the Barber Foundation to Mentor Inner City Kids

Through his work with the Barber Foundation, Marion provided mentorship, tutoring and free youth football camps for inner city kids, in order to empower them to “become positive forces” in their own community. “The Foundation believes that one way to show and encourage the strength of the community and the value of the individual within the community is through the concept of ‘TEAM,'” the organization’s Facebook page explained. “The foundation will hold an annual sports camp where students will learn that everyone matters and they are essential members of the team (and the community).”