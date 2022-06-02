Top 5

Stories

In Memoriam

Former NFL Player Marion Barber III Dead at Age 38: 5 Things to Know About the Late Running Back

By
NFL Player Marion Barber Dead Age 38 5 Things Know About Athlete
 Tannen Maury/EPA/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
podcast

5. He Struggled After Retiring From the NFL

Following his 2012 retirement, Marion dealt with his fair share of mental health and legal issues. In 2014, he was detained and sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. In 2019, he was arrested in connection with an incident that took place one year earlier, in which Marion allegedly charged toward two vehicles, which contained passengers, causing large dents to the side of their cars. He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, 60 hours in community service and up to $2,000 in restitution in April 2022.

Back to top