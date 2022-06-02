5. He Struggled After Retiring From the NFL

Following his 2012 retirement, Marion dealt with his fair share of mental health and legal issues. In 2014, he was detained and sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. In 2019, he was arrested in connection with an incident that took place one year earlier, in which Marion allegedly charged toward two vehicles, which contained passengers, causing large dents to the side of their cars. He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, 60 hours in community service and up to $2,000 in restitution in April 2022.