Harry Styles

The singer dated Caroline Flack from 2011 to 2012. He was spotted on a date with Swift in Central Park in December 2012, but the couple broke up one month later. Styles was linked to Kendall Jenner in 2013 and they have reunited over the years.

The Brit casually dated Tess Ward in 2017 before getting into a relationship with Camille Rowe from 2017 to 2019.

Since January 2021, Styles has been dating Wilde and the pair have enjoyed keeping to themselves in London.

“Harry and Olivia have been spending time in London,” a source told Us in April 2021. “She’s been staying at his place. They’re trying to be as low key as possible and go to places that aren’t too crowded.”