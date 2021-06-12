Niall Horan

Horan has managed to keep his romantic life relatively quiet since his time in the popular boyband.

The “Slow Hands” singer was rumored to be dating Selena Gomez in 2015. He was later linked to Hailee Steinfeld, whom he dated for several months in 2018.

“It doesn’t make a difference. If I am seeing someone, if they’re just a friend of mine, [people think] I’m going out with them,” he said on Hit90.9 Gold Coast’s Breakfast With Lise, Sarah, Dan & Ben in December 2019 about his love life. “That’s the most annoying part, isn’t it really? I can’t even be friends with a female.”