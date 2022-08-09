Fred Savage Accusers Detail Alleged Misconduct: 'His Eyes Would Go Dead

A Relationship That Raised Questions

Multiple sources told THR that they were concerned about a relationship Savage had with a much younger female crew member on the Wonder Years set. The person in question did not speak to THR, but other women claimed that the younger crew member moved in with Savage at one point. One person alleged that Savage bought her gifts and discussed the future with her, while others claimed that she would become fearful of him if he got angry.

“He was manipulative and erratic,” alleged one coworker who watched the duo interact. That crew member also claimed that Savage was “extremely controlling of her daily behaviors.” Another person alleged that Savage “proceeded to verbally harass” and “belittle” her when she tried to shield the younger woman from him. This person told THR that she found Savage “scary” because “when he pulled me aside multiple times when he was verbally harassing me, his eyes would go dead.”