Fred Savage Accusers Detail Alleged Misconduct: 'His Eyes Would Go Dead

A Sexual Assault Claim

One woman became close with Savage after months of working on The Wonder Years. “We became acquaintances and friends,” she said of their relationship. “It was very platonic.” They remained close after she left the show, but she claimed that things took a turn in December 2021 when she joined Savage and others for an outing at a bar. The woman alleged that Savage followed her into the bathroom and pushed her against the wall.

“I said, ‘Please, don’t do this.’ I meant ruining the friendship,” the woman recalled. “I was pleading, not from fear so much, but this was no going back.” She alleged that he then tried to sexually assault her. “He put his mouth on mine very forcefully,” she claimed. “He went for the top of my pants. I brushed him away. Then he put his mouth on mine again, grabbed my hand and pulled it on his groin area. I was pulling back. He stopped very angrily. I shoulder checked him so I could get out.”

The woman claimed that Savage called and texted her after the incident. At one point, he left her a voicemail apologizing for being “a huge a–hole” to her. She said she did not respond to the voicemail, which she shared with THR.