Alleged Verbal Harassment

One woman claimed that Savage came after her when she tried to shield the younger woman from his alleged behavior. “He proceeded to verbally harass me and belittle me,” the woman alleged, adding that she found him “scary” during these moments. “When he pulled me aside multiple times when he was verbally harassing me, his eyes would go dead,” she told the outlet. “[Then] he flips a switch and he’s Fred Savage.”