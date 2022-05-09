Fred Savage’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

1993

In a 1993 lawsuit, filed the same year The Wonder Years wrapped, Long alleged that Savage and Hervey acted inappropriately on set. Both denied the claims at the time. When the story resurfaced in 2018, Long stood by her original filing.

“What I will say at this time is, that back then, claiming sexual harassment was NOT popular nor acceptable in Hollywood. Now all these years later the truth about the dark side of Hollywood and the rampant prevalence of sexual harassment in the industry is out,” she told Yahoo in 2018. “It’s an issue of power and control and continues to be! People can say what they want, but the truth has always been public record in the complaint and all the documents and depositions filed with the courts. If anyone wants the truth of what happened they can read it there. To this day I stand by the truth in those documents.”