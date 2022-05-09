Fred Savage’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

2018

Amid the #MeToo movement, Savage vehemently denied accusations made by Youngjoo Hwang, a former wardrobe department crew member on The Grinder. Allegations in the 2015 lawsuit included the actor creating a hostile work environment on set and an alleged incident in which he “violently struck” her three times in the arm.

“I have witnessed tremendous courage over these past few months, watching brave women who have come forward publicly fighting through the shame and stigma of harassment,” Savage said in a statement to Us Weekly in May 2018. “I’ve seen firsthand the growing support in this movement that has always felt so lacking. As someone who has always tried to live honorably and with integrity, it never dawned on me that my name could be on the other side.”

He continued: “I have been working in the entertainment industry my whole life and have always endeavored to treat everyone on any set I work on respectfully and professionally. While none of the accusations being leveled at me are true, I wholeheartedly support all people who feel they are being mistreated come forward and speak to human resources and those in charge. We have witnessed so much bravery from those speaking out recently, but I will just as boldly protect myself and my family from those seeking to tarnish my good name. I cannot let these people in particular denigrate me while harming the message of thousands of women and others who have suffered and continue to suffer.”