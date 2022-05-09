Fred Savage’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

2021

The Wonder Years reboot premiered in September 2021.

“Lee Daniels’ company got the rights to The Wonder Years, and they reached out to me several years ago, like, ‘We have this thing, we want to do it about a Black family.’ I was like, ‘I love the idea. I don’t think that’s my story to tell. But I’ll watch and support it,’” Savage recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. “Years passed, and I made a pilot that Saladin wrote. It didn’t ultimately go forward, but I made this bond with [Saladin K. Patterson], and the next year he asks me to drinks and says, ‘I talked to Lee Daniels, and I’m going to be writing The Wonder Years.’ And as I’d told Lee, I said, ‘I don’t know if that’s my story to tell, but you’re the guy to do it. You’ll be amazing.’ Saladin said, ‘I’m telling you that you have a place in this, and I’m not going to do it without you.’ So, we talked about it for a few weeks and, honestly, I had to kind of get over myself a bit and realize that we were telling a new story.”