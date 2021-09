Emma Roberts

The Art of Getting By costars were rumored to be more than friends in 2011. “Everyone seems to say we have great chemistry, so apparently, we did bond very well,” Highmore told Teen Vogue in June 2011 of Roberts. “It was really fun getting to work with Emma, I think it made the more intimate scenes definitely easier.” He later told Metro that the two pals spent a “little” time together off set.