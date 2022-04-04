Jabari Banks

In February 2022, Smith teamed up with Peacock on a reboot of the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air show. After scoring the role of Will Smith in Bel-Air, Banks applauded the executive producer for his “incredible” acceptance speech at the Oscars.

“It’s what he said, you have to protect your family,” Banks told Entertainment Tonight at Vanity Fair‘s annual Oscars party on March 27. “I believe in him, and what he stands for. He’s a standup guy. I’ll stick by him.”

Banks also pointed out that it was important to celebrate Smith’s win instead of the incident on stage. “When he won it, it was such an emotional moment in general,” he added about Smith winning his first Oscar. “I knew it was him. I already said, it’s already written. I believed it and he manifested it. And his work has proved it throughout the years. He deserved it.”