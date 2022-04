Joseph Marcell

“The most important thing about that night was the fact that Will won the best actor Oscar, and not many people talk about that,” Marcell, who took on the role of Geoffrey Butler, told The Londoner on April 3. “I know Will Smith and I love him.”

The Saint Lucia native noted that he only had fond memories of his time on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, adding, “Because we were all newcomers to an American television audience we supported each other.”