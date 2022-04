Tatyana Ali

“I love [Will Smith] very much. [But] Chris Rock didn’t deserve to be hit. Period,” Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original sitcom, tweeted on April 3. “My heart aches for what has happened. I don’t know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I’ve seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him.”