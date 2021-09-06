Love Lives

‘Friday Night Lights’ Cast Dating Histories: Zach Gilford, Minka Kelly and More

By
Friday Night Lights Cast Who Stars Have Dated Real Life
 Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
13
12 / 13
podcast

Brad Leland

Leland shares two daughters, Thea and Leah, with his wife, Freda Ramsey.

Back to top