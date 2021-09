Minka Kelly

Kelly was linked to Chris Evans in 2007 and they were together more seriously from 2012 to 2013. The Roommate star later dated Derek Jeter from 2008 to 2011 and Jesse Williams from 2017 to 2018, and was briefly linked to Kitsch while working on Friday Night Lights.

In September 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that Kelly was dating Trevor Noah. After a brief breakup in May 2021, Us exclusively confirmed that the pair rekindled their romance.