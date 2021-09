Zach Gilford

Gilford tied the knot with actress Kiele Sanchez in December 2012 after two years of dating. The couple worked together on the pilot for The Matadors and shared the screen in The Purge: Anarchy.

In August 2015, the duo announced that they were expecting a son, but Sanchez suffered a miscarriage several months later. Their daughter, Zeppelin Adele, arrived via surrogate two years later.