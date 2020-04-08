A Blended ‘Tribe’

After both he and his ex-wife had moved onto new loves, Bruce claimed that the two couples had become a close “tribe.” Bruce and his wife explained to W magazine in 2009 that they had a “comfortable and fun” relationship with Demi and Kutcher. “It’s generated a lot of interest because everyone can understand resentment and envy in the breakup of a marriage, but they don’t understand how I can get along with my ex like that,” Bruce said at at the time. “Demi and I made a choice to put the kids first, and we’re really lucky that it turns out we all have fun together.”