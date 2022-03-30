Supporting Him

In March 2022, Moore, Heming and their respective daughters released a letter announcing Willis’ retirement. The Die Hard actor is struggling with aphasia, which affects cognitive abilities.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement read, in part. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”