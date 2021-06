Courteney Cox

The Cougar Town alum previously dated music promoter Ian Copeland, Michael Keaton and Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz. In June 1999, she married David Arquette and the duo welcomed daughter Coco five years later. The Scream costars announced in October 2010 that they had separated, with Arquette filing for divorce in June 2012. The proceedings were finalized one year later.

Cox has since moved on with Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid.