David Schwimmer

Though he may have been crushing on Aniston in the early days of Friends, Schwimmer dated singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia throughout the late 1990s. He later tied the knot with Zoë Buckman in June 2010 after three years together. They welcomed daughter Cleo in 2011, but six years later, they called it quits.

In November 2019, Us broke the news that Schwimmer had been on a “few dates” with a woman in her late 20s who he “met at a bar.”