Matthew Perry

Perry’s past flames include actresses Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts, both of whom he was linked to around 1995. From 2006 to 2012, he dated Mean Girls star Lizzy Caplan, who is 13 years his junior.

The 17 Again actor got engaged to Molly Hurwitz in November 2020, less than one year after Us confirmed their romance. By June 2021, the pair had called it quits. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry’s rep told Us in a statement at the time.