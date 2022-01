Andrea Barber

Barber played D.J.’s best friend and the Tanner family’s neighbor Kimmy Gibbler on the sitcom. She later reprised her role in the Netflix revival. Off screen, the actress found love with Jeremy Rytky, whom she wed in 2002. The pair split in 2014 after 12 years of marriage. They share two children, son Tate and daughter Felicity, whom they welcomed in 2004 and 2007, respectively.