Ashley Olsen

Ashley has had a few high-profile romances, including her three-year relationship with former Colombia University quarterback Matt Kaplan from 2001 to 2004. The designer was later linked to Jared Leto in 2005. The pair were spotted together on and off for years, even packing on the PDA at a gala in 2008.

She dated actor Justin Bartha for three years before they parted ways in 2011. The Passport to Paris actress quietly began dating Louis Eisner in 2017 after being friends for years.